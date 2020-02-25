Lowe's Companies Q4 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, February 26, Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lowe's is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lowe's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $16.17 billion.

Lowe's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 80 cents. Revenue was $15.65 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.75% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.34% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.350 2.000 1.340 0.79 EPS Actual 1.410 2.150 1.220 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Lowe's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lowe's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lowes.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-lowes-companies-inc-earnings-conference-call