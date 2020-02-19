Q4 Earnings Preview: Zillow Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 19. Here's Benzinga's look at Zillow Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zillow Group reporting a quarterly loss of 30 cents per share on sales of $809.85 million.

Sales would be up 121.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Zillow Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.220 -0.140 -0.180 0.01 EPS Actual -0.120 -0.140 -0.020 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Zillow Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zillow Group is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.