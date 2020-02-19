Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: Zillow Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 19, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Share:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 19. Here's Benzinga's look at Zillow Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zillow Group reporting a quarterly loss of 30 cents per share on sales of $809.85 million.

See Also: Zillow Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze

Sales would be up 121.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Zillow Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.220 -0.140 -0.180 0.01
EPS Actual -0.120 -0.140 -0.020 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Zillow Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zillow Group is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (Z + ZG)

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Zillow Could Be Primed For A Short Squeeze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga