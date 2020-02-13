Market Overview

Nvidia's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020
Nvidia's Q4 Earnings Outlook

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 13. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

NVIDIA EPS is expected to be around $1.66, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.96 billion.

See Also: Nvidia Analysts Raise Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 107.50%. Sales would be have grown 34.24% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the NVIDIA's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 1.580 1.140 0.790 0.75
EPS Actual 1.780 1.240 0.880 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of NVIDIA are up 82.92%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NVIDIA stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NVIDIA is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=6908&seid=89

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

