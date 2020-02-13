Expedia Group's Q4 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 13.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Expedia Group's EPS to be near $1.19 on sales of $2.76 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Expedia Group reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $2.56 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 4.03%. Sales would be up 7.85% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.840 1.670 -0.380 1.08 EPS Actual 3.370 1.770 -0.270 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Expedia Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Expedia Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hfntq7pm