Q4 Earnings Outlook For Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Teva management projections, analysts predict EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $4.35 billion.

Teva EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 53 cents. Sales were $4.56 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 15.09%. Revenue would have fallen 4.58% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Teva's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.580 0.570 0.580 0.54 EPS Actual 0.580 0.600 0.600 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Teva have declined 32.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Teva stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Teva is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.tevapharm.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx