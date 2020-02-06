Market Overview

Wynn Resorts Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2020 9:34am   Comments
On Thursday, February 6, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Wynn Resorts is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts earnings of 91 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.71 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 14.15%. Sales would be up 1.30% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate   1.430 1.600 1.31
EPS Actual 0.170 1.440 1.610 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Wynn Resorts stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Wynn Resorts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cituiauz

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

