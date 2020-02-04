A Preview Of Humana's Q4 Earnings
On Wednesday, February 5, Humana (NYSE: HUM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Humana EPS will likely be near $2.20 while revenue will be around $16.19 billion, according to analysts.
Humana reported a profit of $2.65 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $14.17 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 16.98% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 14.27% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|4.580
|5.300
|4.290
|2.53
|EPS Actual
|5.030
|6.050
|4.480
|2.65
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 8.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Humana stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Humana is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4v24c37z
