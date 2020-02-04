General Motors Q4 Earnings Outlook
On Wednesday, February 5, General Motors (NYSE: GM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
General Motors EPS will likely be near 1 cent while revenue will be around $31.04 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, General Motors announced EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $38.40 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 99.30%. Sales would have fallen 19.16% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.310
|1.430
|1.090
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|1.720
|1.640
|1.410
|1.43
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with General Motors. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
General Motors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oreszihm
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.