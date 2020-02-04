General Motors Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, February 5, General Motors (NYSE: GM) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

General Motors EPS will likely be near 1 cent while revenue will be around $31.04 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, General Motors announced EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $38.40 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 99.30%. Sales would have fallen 19.16% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.310 1.430 1.090 1.22 EPS Actual 1.720 1.640 1.410 1.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with General Motors. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

General Motors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oreszihm