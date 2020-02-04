Market Overview

Ford Motor's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 04, 2020 9:12am   Comments
Ford Motor's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ford Motor reporting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $36.49 billion.

Ford Motor earnings in the same period a year ago was 30 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $38.72 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 50.00%. Revenue would have fallen 5.75% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.260 0.310 0.260 0.32
EPS Actual 0.340 0.320 0.440 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ford Motor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ford Motor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://shareholder.ford.com/investors/news-and-events/event-details/2020/Ford-Motor-Company-Fourth-Quarter-2019-Earnings/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

