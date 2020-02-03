BP's Q4 Earnings Preview

BP (NYSE: BP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 4. Here's Benzinga's look at BP's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect BP's EPS to be near 65 cents on sales of $68.79 billion.

In the same quarter last year, BP reported earnings per share of $1.04 on revenue of $75.68 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 37.5% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 9.10% from the same quarter last year. BP's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.590 0.790 0.690 0.83 EPS Actual 0.660 0.830 0.700 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BP stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BP is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/investor-presentations.html