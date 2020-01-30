Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Caterpillar
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 2:04pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, January 31.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Caterpillar analysts model for earnings of $2.37 per share on sales of $13.41 billion.

Caterpillar reported a per-share profit of $2.55 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $14.34 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 7.06%. Revenue would have fallen 6.50% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.890 3.120 2.860 2.99
EPS Actual 2.660 2.830 2.940 2.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Caterpillar are up 7.31%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Caterpillar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Caterpillar is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://caterpillar.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-caterpillar-inc-earnings-conference-call

Posted-In: Earnings News Treasuries

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

