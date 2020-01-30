Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Q4 Earnings Outlook

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 30. Here's Benzinga's look at Amazon.com's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Amazon.com management projections, analysts predict EPS of $4.04 on revenue of $85.89 billion.

Amazon.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $6.04. Sales were $72.38 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 33.11%. Revenue would be up 18.66% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 4.600 5.580 4.720 5.59
EPS Actual 4.230 5.220 7.090 6.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Amazon.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Amazon.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/unfnu3h3

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2020
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
Amazon To Offer Hot Food, Espresso, Fountain Soda In California Convenience Store
This Might Be The Best Song Ever Written About A Tesla
The Three "Cs" Of Amazon Earnings: Consumers, Cloud, And Competitors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga