Amazon Q4 Earnings Outlook

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 30. Here's Benzinga's look at Amazon.com's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Amazon.com management projections, analysts predict EPS of $4.04 on revenue of $85.89 billion.

Amazon.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $6.04. Sales were $72.38 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 33.11%. Revenue would be up 18.66% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 4.600 5.580 4.720 5.59 EPS Actual 4.230 5.220 7.090 6.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Amazon.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Amazon.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/unfnu3h3