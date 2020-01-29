Market Overview

PayPal's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 8:26am   Comments
On Wednesday, January 29, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect PayPal earnings of 83 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.94 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, PayPal reported earnings per share of 69 cents on revenue of $4.23 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 20.29%. Revenue would be have grown 16.90% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.650 0.730 0.680 0.67
EPS Actual 0.610 0.860 0.780 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of PayPal are up 22.23%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on PayPal stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

PayPal is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpg5mirz

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

