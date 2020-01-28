eBay's Q4 Earnings Preview

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, eBay analysts model for earnings of 76 cents per share on sales of $2.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, eBay posted EPS of 71 cents on sales of $2.88 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 7.04%. Revenue would be down 2.33% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.640 0.620 0.630 0.68 EPS Actual 0.670 0.680 0.670 0.71

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on eBay stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

eBay is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.