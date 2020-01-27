Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview: Lockheed Martin
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 1:13pm   Comments
On Tuesday, January 28, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lockheed Martin management projections, analysts predict EPS of $5.02 on revenue of $15.27 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lockheed Martin announced EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $14.41 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 14.35%. Revenue would be have grown 5.96% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 5.020 4.770 4.340 4.39
EPS Actual 5.660 4.950 5.990 4.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Lockheed Martin stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lockheed Martin is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzza5kk6

Posted-In: Earnings News

