Intuitive Surgical Q4 Earnings Preview

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Intuitive Surgical reporting earnings of $3.38 per share on sales of $1.24 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Intuitive Surgical reported EPS of $2.96 on revenue of $1.05 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.19% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 18.43% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.990 2.870 2.7 3.06 EPS Actual 3.430 3.250 2.610 2.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Intuitive Surgical stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Intuitive Surgical is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://isrg.intuitive.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-intuitive-surgical-earnings-conference-call