Q4 Earnings Preview For American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here's Benzinga's look at American Airlines Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect American Airlines Group earnings of $1.21 per share. Revenue will likely be around $11.32 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

See Also: United Airlines Posts Strong Profits Despite MAX Headwinds

In the same quarter last year, American Airlines Group posted EPS of $1.04 on sales of $10.94 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.35% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 3.49% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.400 1.790 0.520 1.04 EPS Actual 1.420 1.820 0.520 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on American Airlines Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Airlines Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9pq95qo