Citrix Systems Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, January 22, Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Citrix Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.68 and sales around $802.03 million.

In the same quarter last year, Citrix Systems announced EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $801.87 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.60% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 0.02% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.250 1.340 1.170 1.59 EPS Actual 1.520 1.210 1.270 1.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Citrix Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Citrix Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 2:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.citrix.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2020/Citrix-4Q19-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx