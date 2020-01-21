Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For United Continental
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 21, 2020 1:01am   Comments
Share:
Q4 Earnings Preview For United Continental

Don't be caught off-guard: United Continental (NYSE: UAL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

United Continental EPS will likely be near $2.65 while revenue will be around $10.88 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, United Continental reported EPS of $2.41 on revenue of $10.49 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 9.96%. Revenue would be up 3.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 3.950 4.080 0.96 1.98
EPS Actual 4.070 4.210 1.150 2.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on United Continental stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

3 ETFs To Consider For The Week Ahead: Big Earnings For Airlines, Chips And Consumers
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2020
Record Run: Stocks Keep Rolling To New Highs as Housing Data, Earnings Look Solid
Trade Deal Signing Today Represents A Landmark, But Plenty Of Questions Still Remain
Boeing Reverses, Says MAX Pilots Should Get Trained In Simulators
Hong Kong Tourism Decline Impacts Air Cargo Capacity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga