Q4 Earnings Preview For United Continental

Don't be caught off-guard: United Continental (NYSE: UAL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

United Continental EPS will likely be near $2.65 while revenue will be around $10.88 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, United Continental reported EPS of $2.41 on revenue of $10.49 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 9.96%. Revenue would be up 3.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.950 4.080 0.96 1.98 EPS Actual 4.070 4.210 1.150 2.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on United Continental stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.