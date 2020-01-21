Capital One Financial's Q4 Earnings Preview

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.28 and sales around $7.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Capital One Financial reported EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $7.01 billion. Revenue would be up 4.66% from the year-ago period. Capital One Financial's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.880 2.860 2.700 2.38 EPS Actual 3.320 3.370 2.900 1.87

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Capital One Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Capital One Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyxz73jw