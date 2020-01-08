Market Overview

Bed Bath & Beyond's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 08, 2020 7:32am   Comments
On Wednesday, January 8, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Bed Bath & Beyond EPS is expected to be around 2 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.85 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported a per-share profit of 18 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.03 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 88.89% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 6.00% from the year-ago period. Bed Bath & Beyond's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.290 0.080 1.110 0.17
EPS Actual 0.340 0.120 1.200 0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Bed Bath & Beyond stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

