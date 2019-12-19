Carnival's Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Friday, December 20, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Carnival reporting earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Carnival posted EPS of 70 cents on sales of $4.46 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 27.14%. Sales would be have grown 3.01% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.530 0.610 0.44 0.7 2.31 EPS Actual 2.630 0.660 0.49 0.7 2.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Carnival stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Carnival is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8u2s86aa