Q3 Earnings Preview For Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Ulta Beauty analysts model for earnings of $2.14 per share on sales of $1.69 billion.

Ulta Beauty reported a profit of $2.16 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.56 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.93% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 8.33% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.800 3.060 3.55 2.16 EPS Actual 2.720 3.080 3.61 2.16

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ulta Beauty have declined 22.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ulta Beauty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ulta Beauty is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.ultabeauty.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Q3-2019-Ulta-Beauty-Earnings-Release/default.aspx