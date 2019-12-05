DocuSign's Q3 Earnings Preview

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect DocuSign earnings of 3 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $239.86 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, DocuSign reported a breakeven bottom-line number on revenue of $178.38 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a +Inf% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 34.46% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.040 0.040 0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.010 0.070 0.06 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DocuSign stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DocuSign is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1269590&tp_key=eba2c47de0