Dollar General's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Dollar General EPS is expected to be around $1.38, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Dollar General posted EPS of $1.31 on sales of $6.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.34% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 7.84% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.570 1.390 1.88 1.26 EPS Actual 1.740 1.480 1.84 1.31

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 36.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/caeo542y