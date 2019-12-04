Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dollar General's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2019 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Dollar General's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Dollar General EPS is expected to be around $1.38, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.92 billion.

See Also: How Has Trading Sentiment Changed In The Retail Sector Ahead Of Black Friday?

In the same quarter last year, Dollar General posted EPS of $1.31 on sales of $6.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.34% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 7.84% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.570 1.390 1.88 1.26
EPS Actual 1.740 1.480 1.84 1.31

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 36.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/caeo542y

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DG)

Ready To Rebound? Stocks Seem Set To Boomerang As Trade Narrative Turns Positive
Cyber Monday Puts Major Retailers Walmart, Amazon, Target And Others In Focus
How Has Trading Sentiment Changed In The Retail Sector Ahead Of Black Friday?
Thanksgiving Dinner Prep: How To Cook The Turkey, Where To Shop And What Side Dishes To Make
Target Shorts Take Big Hit Amid Profitable Earnings Season For Retail Short Sellers
Regional Parcel Carriers Hope E-Commerce Will Boost Share Of Shippers' Wallets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview For Kroger