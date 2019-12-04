Market Overview

A Preview Of H&R Block's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2019 7:10am   Comments
H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

H&R Block's per-share loss will be near 92 cents on sales of $161.06 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

H&R Block reported a loss of 83 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $148.87 million. Revenue would be up 8.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate -0.750 4.140 -0.55 -0.93
EPS Actual -0.720 4.320 -0.58 -0.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of H&R Block have declined 10.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

H&R Block is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ksqx3e4b

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

