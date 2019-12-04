A Preview Of H&R Block's Q2 Earnings
H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
H&R Block's per-share loss will be near 92 cents on sales of $161.06 million, according to Wall Street analysts.
H&R Block reported a loss of 83 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $148.87 million. Revenue would be up 8.19% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-0.750
|4.140
|-0.55
|-0.93
|EPS Actual
|-0.720
|4.320
|-0.58
|-0.83
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of H&R Block have declined 10.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on H&R Block stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
H&R Block is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ksqx3e4b