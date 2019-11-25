Market Overview

Dollar Tree Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 25, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Dollar Tree earnings of $1.13 per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.74 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Dollar Tree posted EPS of $1.18 on sales of $5.54 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.24% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 3.63% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.810 1.140 1.92 1.14
EPS Actual 0.760 1.140 1.93 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Dollar Tree are up 32.77%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Dollar Tree stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar Tree is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2waf5w35

