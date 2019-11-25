Q1 Earnings Preview For Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, November 25. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks earnings of $1.03 per share. Revenue will likely be around $767.77 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Palo Alto Networks reported EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $656 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 11.97%. Revenue would be have grown 17.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.420 1.250 1.22 1.05 1.17 EPS Actual 1.470 1.310 1.51 1.17 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Palo Alto Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Palo Alto Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.