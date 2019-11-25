Market Overview

Ambarella's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 25, 2019 7:02am   Comments
Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here's Benzinga's look at Ambarella's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Ambarella EPS is expected to be around 20 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $65.03 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 4.76%. Revenue would be up 13.52% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.020 -0.050 0.04 0.09
EPS Actual 0.210 0.010 0.14 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ambarella stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ambarella is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rnwmzsyr

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Q1 Earnings Preview For Nutanix

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street