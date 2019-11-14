Market Overview

A Preview Of Nvidia's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 14, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 14.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on NVIDIA management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $2.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.84 on sales of $3.18 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.13% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 8.20% from the same quarter last year. NVIDIA's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 1.140 0.790 0.75 1.71
EPS Actual 1.240 0.880 0.8 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on NVIDIA stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NVIDIA is scheduled to hold the call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.nvidia.com/events-and-presentations/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/NVIDIA-3rd-Quarter-FY20-Financial-Results/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

