D.R. Horton Q4 Earnings Outlook

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 12. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to D.R. Horton's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

D.R. Horton earnings will be near $1.25 per share on sales of $4.86 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.22 on revenue of $4.50 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 2.46%. Revenue would be up 7.88% from the year-ago period. Here's how the D.R. Horton's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.070 0.860 0.78 1.22 EPS Actual 1.260 0.930 0.76 1.22

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 49.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on D.R. Horton stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

D.R. Horton is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/31911