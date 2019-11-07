Q3 Earnings Outlook For Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Activision Blizzard's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Activision Blizzard will report earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Activision Blizzard announced EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $1.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 55.77% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 29.43% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.260 0.260 1.29 0.5 EPS Actual 0.380 0.310 1.29 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Activision Blizzard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Activision Blizzard is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bmyxgrzy