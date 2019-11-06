A Preview Of Jakks Pacific's Q3 Earnings

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 44 cents and sales around $272.50 million.

In the same quarter last year, Jakks Pacific posted EPS of 38 cents on sales of $236.70 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 15.79%. Sales would be have grown 15.13% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.560 -0.750 -0.52 0.61 EPS Actual -0.830 -0.980 -0.37 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Jakks Pacific have declined 66.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Jakks Pacific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Jakks Pacific is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5g848442