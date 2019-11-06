Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For DISH Network
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, November 7, DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DISH Network reporting earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DISH Network reported earnings per share of 82 cents on sales of $3.40 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.61% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 6.92% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.650 0.660 0.67 0.67
EPS Actual 0.600 0.650 0.64 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DISH Network stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DISH Network is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q3-2019-financial-results

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DISH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
Bernstein Positive On Telecoms: A Stock-By-Stock Breakdown
Dish, Fox Announce Long-Term Carriage Agreement
Report: AT&T Exploring Sale Of DirecTV Unit
'Fast Money' Picks For September 17
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, DISH Network, Toll Brothers And Juniper
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Discovery Q3 Earnings Outlook