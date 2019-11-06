Square's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, Square (NYSE: SQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Square reporting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $596.51 million.

Square reported a per-share profit of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $431.14 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 53.85%. Sales would be up 38.36% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.160 0.080 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.210 0.110 0.14 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Square have declined 19.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Square stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Square is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://squareup.com/about/investors