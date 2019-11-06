Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Square's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, Square (NYSE: SQ) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Square reporting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $596.51 million.

Square reported a per-share profit of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $431.14 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 53.85%. Sales would be up 38.36% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.160 0.080 0.14 0.11
EPS Actual 0.210 0.110 0.14 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Square have declined 19.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Square stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Square is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://squareup.com/about/investors

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
Twitter CEO Invests In Cryptocurrency Startup
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Square, Marvel, More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Altria, Square, Walmart And More
Square's Cash App Rolls Out Free Fractional Stock Trading
Large Square Option Trader Makes $1.9M Bet On Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CVS Health Tops Q3 Expectations