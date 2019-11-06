A Preview Of Marathon Oil's Q3 Earnings

Don't be caught off-guard: Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Marathon Oil's EPS to be near 7 cents on sales of $1.28 billion.

Marathon Oil reported a profit of 24 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.67 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 70.83% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 23.22% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.06 0.15 0.21 EPS Actual 0.230 0.310 0.15 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Marathon Oil have declined 31.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Marathon Oil stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.