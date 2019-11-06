Expedia Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, November 6, Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Expedia Group is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Expedia modeled for quarterly EPS of $3.84 on revenue of $3.58 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Expedia reported EPS of $3.65 on revenue of $3.28 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.21% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.28% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Expedia's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.670 -0.380 1.08 3.15 EPS Actual 1.770 -0.270 1.24 3.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Expedia stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Expedia is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ptsgz9hg