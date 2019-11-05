A Preview Of Weight Watchers International's Q3 Earnings
On Tuesday, November 5, Weight Watchers (NYSE: WW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Weight Watchers is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 66 cents and sales around $352.72 million.
In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers reported earnings per share of 94 cents on revenue of $365.80 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.79% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 3.58% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.640
|-0.270
|0.6
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|0.780
|-0.090
|0.63
|0.94
Stock Performance
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Weight Watchers stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.
Conference Call
Weight Watchers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rfbf89wg