Ecolab's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:24pm   Comments
Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ecolab reporting earnings of $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 11.76%. Sales would be have grown 3.82% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.410 1.020 1.55 1.54
EPS Actual 1.420 1.030 1.54 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Ecolab stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ecolab is scheduled to hold the call at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.ecolab.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/event-details/2019/Q3-2019-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

