Waste Connections Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:47am   Comments
On Monday, October 28, Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Waste Connections is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 71 cents and sales around $1.41 billion.

Waste Connections EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 69 cents. Sales were $1.28 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.90% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.07% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.690 0.600 0.6 0.67
EPS Actual 0.690 0.620 0.63 0.69

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 27.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Waste Connections. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2019
