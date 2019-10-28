Waste Connections Q3 Earnings Outlook
On Monday, October 28, Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Waste Connections is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 71 cents and sales around $1.41 billion.
Waste Connections EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 69 cents. Sales were $1.28 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.90% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 10.07% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.690
|0.600
|0.6
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.690
|0.620
|0.63
|0.69
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 27.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Waste Connections. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.