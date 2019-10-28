A Preview Of NXP Semiconductors Q3 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.93 and sales around $2.24 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NXP Semiconductors announced EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $2.44 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 3.98%. Sales would be down 8.38% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.780 1.550 2.08 1.89 EPS Actual 1.910 1.660 2.13 2.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating NXP Semiconductors stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.