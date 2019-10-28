Akamai Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview

On Monday, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Akamai Technologies analysts model for earnings of $1 per share on sales of $701.27 million.

Akamai Technologies reported a per-share profit of 94 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $669.63 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6.38% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.73% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.000 1.020 1 0.83 EPS Actual 1.070 1.100 1.07 0.94

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 43.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Akamai Technologies stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Akamai Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q2gx29f7