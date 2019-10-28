Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akamai Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Share:

On Monday, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Akamai Technologies analysts model for earnings of $1 per share on sales of $701.27 million.

Akamai Technologies reported a per-share profit of 94 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $669.63 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6.38% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.73% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.000 1.020 1 0.83
EPS Actual 1.070 1.100 1.07 0.94

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 43.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Akamai Technologies stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Akamai Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q2gx29f7

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AKAM)

Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2019
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More
Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 11
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Waste Connections Q3 Earnings Outlook