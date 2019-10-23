Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2019 7:12am   Comments
Share:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) announces its next round of earnings on Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's look at PayPal's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect PayPal earnings of 65 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.35 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, PayPal reported earnings per share of 58 cents on sales of $3.68 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.07%. Revenue would be up 18.11% from the year-ago period. PayPal Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.730 0.680 0.67 0.54
EPS Actual 0.860 0.780 0.69 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PayPal stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PayPal is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nypgd7b7

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Cisco, PayPal And More
Option Traders Make Bullish Bets On PayPal Following China Deal
Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview For Las Vegas Sands