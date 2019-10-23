Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ford Motor
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2019 7:13am   Comments
Ford Motor (NYSE: F) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, October 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ford Motor reporting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $33.98 billion.

See Also: Sales, Cycle And Strike Expected To Impact Big 3 Auto Earnings

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.34% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 1.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.310 0.260 0.32 0.3
EPS Actual 0.320 0.440 0.3 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ford Motor are up 6.24%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ford Motor stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ford Motor is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.shareholder.ford.com/investors/news-and-events/event-details/2019/Ford-Motor-Company-Third-Quarter-Earnings-2019/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

