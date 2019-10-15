Market Overview

Interactive Brokers Group' Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 15, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Interactive Brokers Group EPS will likely be near 52 cents while revenue will be around $492.65 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $439 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 1.96%. Revenue would be up 12.22% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.600 0.6 0.6 0.5
EPS Actual 0.430 0.640 0.57 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Interactive Brokers Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Interactive Brokers Group is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xjumwgue

