A Preview Of Eros International's Q1 Earnings

Eros International (NYSE: EROS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Eros International analysts model for earnings of 12 cents per share on sales of $66.74 million.

Eros International's loss in the same period a year ago was 20 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $60.21 million. Sales would be up 10.84% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Eros International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.110 -0.08 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.070 0.13 0.17 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Eros International stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Eros International is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/krvumxkc