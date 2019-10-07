Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings Outlook

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.07 and sales around $824.62 million.

In the same quarter last year, Domino's Pizza reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $785.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 6.15%. Revenue would be up 4.92% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.020 2.090 2.7 1.75 1.75 EPS Actual 2.190 2.200 2.62 1.95 1.84

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Domino's Pizza have declined 14.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Domino's Pizza stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Domino's Pizza is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8howfrtn