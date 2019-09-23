Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Manchester United
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 23, 2019 2:10pm   Comments
Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Manchester United's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Manchester United reporting a quarterly loss of $11.82 per share on sales of $161.31 million.

In the same quarter last year, Manchester United announced an EPS loss of 1 cent on revenue of $194.85 million. Sales would be down 17.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.880   -4.86 -0.66
EPS Actual 0.060 0.37 0.05 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Manchester United stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Manchester United is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/manchester/mediaframe/32214/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

CarMax Q2 Earnings Preview