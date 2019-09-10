Zscaler's Q4 Earnings Preview

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Zscaler's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Zscaler EPS is expected to be around 1 cent, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $82.79 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zscaler posted a loss of 1 cent on sales of $56.17 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 200.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 47.38% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Zscaler's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 -0.01 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.050 0.09 0.01 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zscaler are up 52.97%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zscaler stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zscaler is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8kv5u9o7