A Preview Of HD Supply's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 09, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 10.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering HD Supply Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $1.63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, HD Supply Holdings posted EPS of 99 cents on sales of $1.60 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.09% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.88% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.810 0.67 0.99 0.96
EPS Actual 0.840 0.7 1 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of HD Supply Holdings have declined 7.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on HD Supply Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. HD Supply Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3omfnrqt

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

